The Consumer Affairs Act stipulates that goods sold to consumers must be:

a) as described and promised by the trader;

b) fit for their normal purpose;

c) fit for the particular purpose for which the consumer informed the trader when purchasing the goods, and

d) must also be of a quality and deliver a performance that are normal in goods of the same type and which the consumer can reasonably expect.

When any of these rights are breached, consumers may request the seller to either repair or replace the faulty or non-conforming good. If neither of these two remedies are possible, consumers are entitled either to a partial refund or to cancel the contract of sale and request a full refund of the money paid.

Sometimes, when goods cannot be repaired or replaced, consumers are offered a credit note. Consumers are advised not to accept a credit note in such situations, but should instead insist on a part or full refund.

If consumers have a genuine complaint that is covered by consumer legislation, they can ignore any shop notices or policies that state ‘No refunds’ or ‘No exchanges’. If the law gives them the right to a refund, no shop policy can diminish or take away this legal right.

In situations where consumers can claim a refund, it is unwise to accept a credit note as the latter is not the equivalent of cash. Credit notes expire and are less flexible than money because they usually can only be redeemed at a specific outlet or chain of shops within a specific time-limit.

On the other hand, in situations where consumers do not have any legal rights – for instance when they return a product because they made a wrong buying decision, or when a fault in the product has been caused by misuse – then, if the trader offers a credit note, consumers are advised to accept it.

Credit notes usually have specific terms and conditions of use which consumers are obliged to observe. One of the most important conditions to look out for is the expiry date. To avoid losing the ability to use a credit note, consumers must use it before it expires.

There may be other conditions, for instance, whether or not the credit note can be used during ‘sales’.

To avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary disputes, it is in the best interest of both consumers and traders that a credit note’s conditions of use are clearly written on the credit note itself.

Care should be taken not to lose the credit note, because if this happens, consumers may be left empty-handed.

Consumers should also keep in mind that if a seller refuses to offer a credit note for an unwanted item, consumers do not have the legal right to insist on receiving one.

Any disputes or queries regarding credit notes may be referred to the Office for Consumer Affairs by e-mailing info@mccaa.org.mt, by calling 8007 4400 or by sending a message on the MCCAA’s Facebook page.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt