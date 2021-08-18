Birkirkara will be playing for the third place match on Saturday after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Glasgow City in Group 2 of their UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying round.

The Stripes faced the Scottish side in a semi-final to determine one of the finalists that contest a place into the second qualifying round of the competition, this Saturday.

The winner of the other group game between BIIK of Kazakhstan and Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava will face Glasgow whereas Birkirkara will face the loser.

