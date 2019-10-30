Credorax, the smart payments provider and licensed bank for cross-border eCommerce and omni-channel payments, has announced partnerships with WeChat, Alibaba and UnionPay, making it one of the first acquirers to offer European merchants the ability to support payments from all three top Chinese mobile payment methods.

Between 2000 and 2018, the number of overseas trips taken by Chinese tourists increased from 10.5 million to a massive 149.7 million, and 11 per cent of Chinese tourists travelled to Europe in 2018, a 5.1 per cent increase from 2017.

A recent survey by Nielsen also found that Chinese tourists spent on average €6,026 per person abroad in 2018 – this is expected to rise to €6,706 in 2019, with nearly two thirds (65 per cent) using a mobile payment while overseas.

This trio of partnerships will enable European merchants working with Credorax to sell products and services to customers in China, as well as the growing number of Chinese tourists visiting Europe – an opportunity which cannot be underestimated.

Moshe Selfin, chief operations and technology officer, Credorax, said: “There is no doubt that reaching Chinese consumers both within China and abroad has huge potential for merchants that want to grow their businesses. The key to accomplishing this will be to meet Chinese consumers wherever they are, offering them familiar payment methods that are easy and convenient. We’re excited to offer this capability to our merchants, which is sure to boost customer engagement and overall sales activity.”

Kelly Yuan, country manager, Greater China, Credorax, said: “Mobile plays a critical role in nearly every facet of daily life in China. Chinese consumers use apps like WeChat, Alipay and UnionPay Quick Pass to shop, order food, pay bills, send money to friends, buy tickets, order taxis and so much more. And when Chinese tourists go on holiday, they stay engaged with these platforms and want to keep paying with them, wherever they are in the world.”