Valletta United WPSC have appointed Joe Cremona as their new head coach and team manager. The Maltese coach will replace Zoran Maslovar who joined Sliema ASC’s coaching staff.

“Valletta United W.P.C are pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Cremona as Head Coach and Team Manager,” the club said in a statement.

“Born and bred in our Capital City, Joe is a product of the Valletta United youths nursery. He was promoted to the senior squad in his early teens.

“Cremona will be back to his hometown after a long spell playing for other local clubs where he won various honours. His coaching experience started 4 years ago with M’Xlokk ASC where he led the senior squad to various successes, particularly clinching the First Division championship title, winning the GHKS Cup, and promotion to the Premier Division for the first time in M’Xlokk’s history.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta