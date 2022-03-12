GUDJA UNITED 1

Cremona 3

MOSTA 0

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5, M. Muchardi-6 (46 A. Friggieri), J. Arthur-6, R. Soares-6.5, L. Cremona-6.5, A. Selemani-6 (90 T. Nagamatsu), N. Tabone-6 (72 F. Zuniga), J. Bolanos-6.5, N. Dzalamidze-6 (60 N. Micallef), G. Nikabadze-6.5, M. Dias-6.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-6, W. Donkin-6 (64 C. Ememe), G. Acheampong-6.5, B. Diarra-6 (46 S. Akinbule), T. Farrugia-6.5, L. Riascos-6, D. Antwi-6, R. Morisco-6.5, Z. Brincat-6 (71 M. Mifsud), J. Ekani-6.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: M. Muchardi, D. Antwi, G. Nikabadze, R. Briffa.

BOV Player of the Match: Llywelyn Cremona (Gudja).

Gudja United secured a spot in the Championship Pool for the first time in their history as an early goal handed them a narrow win over Mosta.

Both sides still stood a chance of securing a top-six finish with Gudja needing a win, hoping that Sirens would miss out on a win against Gżira United.

On the other hand, Mosta held a slim chance that they would beat Gudja, Sirens lost to Gżira and Valletta failed to beat Birkirkara.

With Sirens losing to Gżira United, Gudja leapfrogged the St Paul’s Bay side.

Meanwhile Mosta ended the first phase in ninth place on 25 points, two behind Sirens, one less than Valletta and two ahead of Balzan.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta