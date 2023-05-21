Cremonese’s brief stay in Serie A came to an end on Sunday when Spezia and Lecce, the teams just ahead of them in the table, played out a goalless draw.

They are both now out of reach of Cremonese who are destined to return with bottom side Sampdoria to Serie B after one season in the top flight.

Cremonese’s fate was effectively sealed on Saturday when they were beaten 5-1 at home by Bologna.

More details on SportsDesk.