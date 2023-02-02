Cremonese will play Fiorentina in the last four of the Italian Cup after Serie A’s bottom club inflicted a surprise 2-1 defeat on Roma on Wednesday.
Davide Ballardini’s side are yet to win a league game in their first top-flight season since 1996 but have a two-legged semi-final to look forward to thanks to Cyril Dessers’ 28th-minute penalty and a Zeki Celik own goal shortly after half-time.
They will take on Fiorentina, who beat Torino 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, in April following the second shock cup win of their season after beating Serie A’s runaway leaders Napoli on penalties in the previous round.
Roma exit with a poor performance from an initially second-string team nothing like the display Jose Mourinho’s team put in at Napoli on Sunday.
