A crestfallen Charles Leclerc reluctantly criticised his Ferrari team on Sunday after their bungled strategy and confused communications cost him a likely victory in his home Monaco Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver finished fourth, after holding a dominant leading position from pole position, as Red Bull triumphed with superior strategic decisions helping Sergio Perez claim his first win of the year.

The Mexican came home ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and his Red Bull team-mate world champion Max Verstappen for his third career victory, after winning the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix and the 2021 race in Baku.

Leclerc’s race hinged on a mistaken pit-stop call when he came in behind Sainz in a ‘double-stack’ as Ferrari sought to switch to slick dry tyres in changing conditions.

