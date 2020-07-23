Ħamrun Spartans are on the verge of re-signing Italian midfielder Marco Criaco.

The 31-year-old veteran midfielder has parted ways with Gżira United after less than six months at the Maroons and is set to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Spartans.

Criaco arrived at Ħamrun Spartans in season 2017-18 and has been an important figure for the Reds. In fact, during his three-year spell with the Spartans, Criaco made 44 appearances and scored ten goals.

However, last January Criaco left the Reds and moved to Gżira United with whom he gathered six appearances and netted two goals before the season was cut short in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of the season, Criaco was informed that he did not form part of the Maroons for the upcoming season, and the Spartans immediately tried to bring back the Italian midfielder who is set to play a key role under new coach Mark Buttigieg.

Criaco has agreed personal terms with the Spartans and is expected to be unveiled as their new player in the coming hours.

The former Cosenza midfielder is unlikely to be the Spartans final signing this summer as the Reds are currently in talks to sign Hibernians midfielder Joseph Mbong.

Despite reports elsewhere saying that Ħamrun and Hibernians have a deal in place for the Malta midfielder to join the Reds, the truth is that so far there has been no agreement between the two Premier League clubs.

Talks between the two parties are expected to continue in the coming days with the Reds hopeful they can land a second international player during the summer transfer window following the sigining of Juan Corbalan, from Gżira United.