Ghimmanu-El Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem is currently holding crib exhibitions in its hometown and in Rome.

The one in Rome is being held at Sant’Andrea della Valle basilica to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the first crib made by St Francis of Assisi in Greccio and the 10th anniversary of the association. The other two are on show at St Joseph Institute Home and at the hall beneath Għajnsielem parish church.

The exhibition at St Joseph Institute, titled The Maltese Crib, Art, Faith and Religion, was first displayed in Bergamo, Italy, last year. It includes 33 cribs and dioramas, Baby Jesus statuettes and Nativity figurines by Gozitan and Maltese craftsmen.

The one at the Għajnsielem hall features five dioramas by Italian crib master Claudio Mattei.

Both exhibitions are open until Sunday, January 7; weekdays from 5.30 to 8.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to noon and from 5 to 9pm.

Another crib made by the Ghimmanu-El association this year is being exhibited at Għajnsielem parish church. Donations collected in boxes in front of the crib at the parish church and at the hall will be go to aid of the children of Bethlehem in the Holy Land.

In Rome, four members of the association met Pope Francis and presented him with a crib made by association’s president, Paul Stellini.