The Gozo Association Friends of the Crib, of Għajnsielem, recently held a seminar on crib-building techniques at the parish centre.

The seminar was led by Paul Stellini, president of the Għajnsielem section of the group.

The participants were shown different techniques used by Italian and Spanish crib masters, including innovative materials such as expandable foam and XPS foam. As for colouring, natural pigments were applied.

The association was established in 2013 with the aim of encouraging families to build nativity cribs during Christmas as well as bringing together crib enthusiasts both locally and abroad.

In 2016, Italian crib master, Claudio Mattei, was brought over for a three-day course in crib building techniques. Others, including Maurizio Enrico Villa and Francesco Farano, were brought over the following years.

In November 2019, an exhibition of 33 Maltese cribs was held in Torino which was visited by around 150,000 crib enthusiasts. In December of the same year, an exhibition of 15 Dioramas by Claudio Mattei was held at the old parish church of Għajnsielem.

At the moment, the association is preparing for an exhibition to be held in Bergamo, Italy, in 2022.

The next seminar will be held today week.