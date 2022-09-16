The Association Friends of the Crib Gozo – Għajnsielem Section is currently preparing for an exhibition of Maltese cribs to be held in Bergamo, Italy.

Titled “The Maltese Crib – Art, Faith and Tradition”, the display will showcase the various techniques that Maltese cribs are made from including one of real natural stones.

Besides cribs, nativity figurines will also be on display.

The set-up of the exhibition will give visitors an experience of how a Maltese village is decorated for Christmas. Two life-sized house façades have been created so that cribs would be displayed in the window to create a typical scene.

A chapel, almost 18 feet in height, has also been created.

The work is being co-ordinated by Paul Stellini, the exhibition curator, together with members of the association.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on December 4 by the Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri and blessed by Gozo Bishop Anton Theuma.