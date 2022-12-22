The Friends of the Crib Association is holding its annual Christmas exhibition, Festo Christo Natalicio, at Joe Tabone hall, Nadur local council.

The exhibition features, among other things, the Nativity scene, including Naepolitan figurines by Jusana Hopas. Originally from Bangkok, Hopas moved to Naples to study at the Accademia delle Belle Arti, and eventually established himself as a Neapolitan presepista.

Visitors to the exhibition can admire the high calibre of his work – the beauty of the Neapolitan baroque crib with its lavishness and dramatic representation of the Incarnation and Birth of Christ the Saviour.

Maltese baroque is represented by the works of Michael Camilleri Cauchi and his son Adonai.

Both artists are exhibiting a Nativity set in clay. One can observe both the similarity and distinctiveness of their work. The exhibition also features an exclusive Nativity set in papier mache by Wistin Camilleri and two paintings of the donkey and the ox, probably the only, or at least one of the rarest paintings, by Camilleri.

Three cribs, by Jean Paul Portelli, Charlie Xuereb and Joseph Farrugia, are also on display, along with works by Joseph Meilak, Charlie Camilleri, Wistin Azzopardi and Peter Aqulina.

Visitors can also admire a crib made out of recycled iron by Peter Muscat and ceramic Nativity sculptures by Victor Agius, of Xaghra.

The exhibition, being held with the collaboration of Nadur local council, is open Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 1 to 4pm; Saturdays: 9am to noon and from 5.30 to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to noon and 5.30 to 8pm.

It remains open until January 1.