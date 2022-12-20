The Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta 1985 is holding two exhibitions for Christmas – a crib exhibition, mainly by children, at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria, and a crib display by Gozitan and Maltese artists at St Augustine’s convent, also in Victoria.

The Gozo ministry exhibition was inaugurated by Minister Clint Camilleri and blessed by Bishop Anton Teuma. It will remain open until January 6.

The St Augustine’s display was also opened by Minister Camilleri and blessed by St Augustine’s Fr Superior Adeodato Schembri. The inauguration was followed by a concert by the JP2 Foundation. The exhibition is open until January 8.