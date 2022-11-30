Il-Milied fix-Xagħra society organised a seminar on crib making at Ġesu Nażżarenu church centre in Xagħra. The seminar, held annually for the past 18 years, was led by Jennings Falzon.

The first part of the seminar was dedicated to the construction of the crib with expanding foam, while the second treated the process of paint, including different paints and tonalities. Among the participants was Ġesu Nazzarenu church rector Fr Joseph Bajada.

Meanwhile, ġulbiena (vetches) seeds were given to each family attending last Saturday and Sunday masses to keep the tradition of growing ġulbiena to decorate Baby Jesus in Christmas alive.

Society members are making it a point each family will have a bag of ġulbiena to grow at home. With each bag, the society is distributing printed guidelines on how to sow the seed.