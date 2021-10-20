Għaqda Il-Milied fix-Xagħra recently organised a seminar at Jesus of Nazareth Centre in Xagħra.

The seminar was addressed by John Attard, who explained how to construct a crib using expanding foam, while Paul Stellini spoke about the paint applied to the crib and how to include items complementing the main crib.

Society president, Elvin Borg, said he was pleased with the outcome of the seminar, since it was the first meeting for members after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the society is urging children and adults to contact the president if they want to exhibit their cribs at the vocations centre, beneath the Jesus of Nazareth church in Xagħra.

The dates of future crib workshops for children and adolescents will be announced in the coming days.

Għaqda Il-Milied fix-Xagħra was founded in 2004 to promote and organise better the celebrations related to Christmas in the locality and to see that cultural, religious and folkloristic Christmas traditions are well encouraged and promoted to preserve our heritage and identity.