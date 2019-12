The Friends of the Crib Gozo-Malta Association is holding the 35th edition of the annual crib exhibition at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria. Over 75 cribs built by the association’s members and schoolchildren are on display. Most of the cribs were constructed during workshops and practical courses held for crib enthusiasts throughout the year. On display is also Gozitan Christmas philately items. The exhibition is open until January 1 from 4 to 7pm.

