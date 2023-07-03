The Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem ‘Għimmanu-El’ has held another course for crib-makers as part of the activities held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the society.

The course was led by Italian crib master Giacinto Gentile, who on two consecutive weekends gave a demonstration how to make vegetation for a crib. A good number of crib-makers attended the course held at Għajnsielem parish centre, where two classes were also held for participants to practise what they have learnt during the course.

More courses are planned this summer. Those taking part would be able to make a crib from scratch, using materials shown in previous courses by Italian and Spanish crib masters.

Another recent activity was a visit to the association by Italian journalist, Giulio Ghidotti, of Bergamo, who followed intensively the work of the association and the culture of crib-building in the Maltese islands.

In December, the association will hold another exhibition of Maltese Nativity scenes at the church of Sant Andrea della Valle in Rome, Italy. This will be the association’s third exhibition abroad.

Meanwhile, preparations are well in hand for the exhibition, Il-Presepju Malti - Arti, Fidi u Tradizzjoni, to be held in Għajnsielem in December. Association president, Paul Stellini, would like to thank all those who were helping in the project… “The association is really grateful for your support,” he says.

Those who would like to attend informative talks, meetings are held at Għajnsielem parish hall every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5.30pm.