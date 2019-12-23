Żabbar

The Grupp Armar Festa Żabbar, a voluntary group responsible for the outdoor decorations of the Żabbar feast, is holding an original crib exhibition at their premises in Mediatrix Place, close to the Żabbar Sanctuary.

The exhibition includes around 20 small artistic cribs, an original diorama featuring a scene from the first procession with baby Jesus in Żabbar in 1921 and also a selection of Baby Jesus statuettes made from various materials and hailing from different countries.

The exhibition is open every day from 5.30 to 8pm. On Sundays and public holidays, it is open between 9am and noon.

Balzan

Twenty-five cribs made of various materials are on display at La Rosa Mansion, Garage C, Good Shepherd Avenue, Balzan, until January 5.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 5 until 8pm, Saturday Sunday and on feast days from 10am until noon and from 5 till 8pm.

Entrance is free.

Valletta

The Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju is holding its annual crib exhibition at Palazzo Ferreria, Republic Street, Valletta. It is open until January 5 from 9.30am until 7pm except for tomorrow, Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.