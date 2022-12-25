An exhibition of traditional Christmas cribs and art related to this time of year is currently on at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

This annual exhibition, this year in its 24th edition, is a highlight of the calendar of the popular cultural venue, which hosts art exhibitions regularly all year round and has made a name for itself as a centre hosting cultural events of relevance. With the self-explanatory title Wirja tal-Milied (Christmas exhibition), the event seeks to be of interest to people of all ages and walks of life as it rekindles memories of old traditions and Christmases past.

Another crib on show at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone.

It also contributes to raising awareness among young people as regards the history of crib-making and the beauty of this yuletide segment of Maltese culture that owes its origins to centuries-old European, especially Italian, traditions.

There are also a number of thematically linked works of art on display. Some of the cribs on show are participating in a national competition under the aegis of the Culture Directorate.

The public is invited to visit the exhibition, which is on until January 1. It is open every day of the week from 5.30 to 8.30pm and, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9.30am till noon as well. Entrance is free.