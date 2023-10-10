Cricket could feature in the Olympics for the first time since 1900 after organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games on Monday recommended its inclusion.

In a statement, LA28 listed the Twenty20 version of cricket as one of the proposed ‘new’ sports alongside baseball/softball, flag football – a non-contact version of American football – lacrosse and squash.

There is no room though for breakdancing, which will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

The choice of the sports still needs approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

The final choice of which sports are retained for 2028 will be voted on at the IOC Session next Monday in Mumbai, one of the hotbeds of the sport, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com