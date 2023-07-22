A Ukraine-launched drone attack on Moscow-annexed Crimea caused a detonation at an ammunition facility on Saturday, the Russian-appointed head of the peninsula said.

"The enemy attempted a raid using drones on infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov said, referring to an inland area of the Black Sea peninsula.

He later said the attack had hit an ammunitions facility.

"As a result of an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, there was a detonation at an ammunition depot," Aksyonov said on Telegram. "A decision was taken to evacuate people (living) within five kilometres" of the zone, he said, adding that rail traffic on Crimean railways and road traffic on the Crimean bridge has also been halted to "minimise risks".

He said emergency workers were on the scene to deal with "possible consequences" and called on Crimeans to "remain calm".

Aksyonov that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Crimea has been targeted throughout Moscow's 17-month Ukraine offensive but attacks have in recent weeks intensified.

The alleged drone attack comes five days after an attack on Russia's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland killed two people.

Speaking remotely to the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's Crimea bridge must be "neutralised."

He said the bridge, inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, "supplies ammunition to the Crimean peninsula."

Kyiv considers the bridge an "enemy object" built in violation of international law.

Asked if Kyiv aims to return Crimea in its counteroffensive, Zelensky said:

"The goal is to return all of Crimea, because it is our sovereign state, and our sovereign territory is an integral part of our state."