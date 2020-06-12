Criminal cases related to family matters are to resume following a coronavirus-forced break.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima will resume hearing cases in the order notice of summons were issued from May 21 onwards, authorities said in a statement issued on Friday.

People appearing in court must appear at the time indicated on their summons, to reduce overcrowding in the law courts’ corridors.

Restrictions put into place to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread have also forced the courts to postpone a number of court sessions to be presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Civil cases numbered 1,2,3,9,12,16,19 and 22 due to be heard on Thursday, June 18 will now be heard on Monday, July 13 at the same time.

Cases numbers 4,5,6,7,8,10,11,13,14,15,17,18,20,21,23 and 24 due to be heard on Thursday June 18 will remain as scheduled.

A number of criminal cases scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 will now be heard on Thursday, June 25 at the same time originally scheduled.

Cases presented by Birkirkara district police and due to be heard that Wednesday will also be deferred to June 25.