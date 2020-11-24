Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on Tuesday moved an amendment to the Criminal Code in parliament, aimed at allowing for the introduction of the digitisation of records in the criminal field.

This he said, would be part of making the justice system more accessible, effective and convenient to the people.

The minister said this amendment had proved to be of utmost need during the pandemic to prevent the people from having to call at courts.

Once it was approved, he said, there was a plan in hand and a list of acts which could be immediately filed electronically.

The digitisation of court records is part of a broader plan to introduce technology into Malta's court system. Earlier this month, Zammit Lewis inaugurated three courtrooms which have been equipped to hold virtual court sittings.