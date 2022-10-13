Updated 4.50pm, adds PN statement

A proposed legal reform seeks to shut the door on criminals attempting to use delay tactics in court.

A draft law published on Thursday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard proposes amendments to stop those facing major criminal charges from abusing the court system in an attempt to get out on bail.

According to the Criminal Code those facing at least 15 years in prison are automatically entitled to bail if their case is not heard within 30 months of their arraignment.

This provision is a source of anxiety for prosecutors who are often concerned that defendants facing serious charges will walk out of preventative custody by delaying the court process.

Camilleri told the House that the proposals provide for the suspension of this 30-month period when the accused harmed themselves or are to blame for the delay.

If a defendant harms themselves then the court process can be suspended for two months or for as long as they remain harmed, according to the proposed reform.

If a co-accused is harmed then the court process can be halted for two-month stretches up to a maximum of six months.

Attard said the proposed reform was drafted with victims of crime in mind to ensure justice is truly served.

Camilleri said the government is committed to combatting delay tactics used by those accused of serious offences.

This, he said, is important to instil a sense of fairness and trust in the justice system.

PN supports Bills, asks for urgent Parliamentary debate

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said it was in favour of the Bill which addressed loopholes in Malta's justice system.

It asked for an urgent Parliamentary sitting to be held to debate the Bill, including tomorrow and on the weekend, and for the Bill to be debated and approved from all stages in one extraordinary sitting.