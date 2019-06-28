Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was being held “hostage” to “criminals” around him to such an extent that he had lost his chance to lead the European Council, Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi said in Parliament.

A few days ago, he said, the Council of Europe had approved its first ever “damning” report against an EU member-state - Malta. The government’s representatives had moved 42 amendments, Dr Azzopardi added, all of which were “shot down” in turn and supported only by Azeri representatives.

Defending his decision to vote for the imposition of monitoring procedures against Malta - an amendment which ultimately failed to pass - Dr Azzopardi called untrue Justice Minister Owen Bonnici’s insistence that only Turkey had ever been subjected to such procedures.

Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine, he said, had all been monitored by the Council of Europe.

He justified his decision to support the amendment, arguing that he was proud to have attempted to defend democracy in Malta and that those who defended corruption were the real traitors.

Apart from the Council of Europe report, further evidence that Dr Muscat had been compromised by those whom he defended had emerged in a MaltaToday report concerning the transfer of government land to Dragonara Gaming Ltd by Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Quoting from the report, Dr Azzopardi said Dr Cardona had brought the multimillion euro land transfer agreement before the House without first raising it in Cabinet. A Prime Minister who was not compromised would not have hesitated to immediately demand Dr Cardona’s resignation, Dr Azzopardi said. What did Dr Cardona know about Dr Muscat?

No satisfactory response had been given to questions posed as to why Dr Cardona had bypassed Cabinet, Dr Azzopardi added.

RELATED STORIES Dragonara Casino deal could lead to EU action

Dr Azzopardi also asked for details of how often and to what end Dr Cardona had travelled abroad with Michael Bianchi, shareholder in a company - Toss A Coin - which owned part of Dragonara Gaming Ltd through another company, Peninsula Gaming Group Ltd.

He went on to say that Dr Muscat had not so much as chastised Dr Cardona and fellow ministers Konrad Mizzi and Edward Scicluna from quoting from the supposedly confidential Egrant inquiry report.

This was despite the fact that Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit stated that the ministers were “evasive” when justifying how they had managed to quote from the unpublished report.

Two years earlier, Dr Azzopardi said, Dr Muscat was one of those at the top of the list to succeed Donald Tusk as President of the European Council. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Malta, the EU’s smallest member-state, and one which Dr Muscat was himself known to have desired, was lost due to the Prime Minister’s complicity in the criminal activities of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Dr Muscat was now “toxic,” and European leaders wanted nothing to do with him, Dr Azzopardi concluded.