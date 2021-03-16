Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose admitted Monday that it would be “more than extraordinary” if his side were to overhaul a 2-0 deficit and knock Manchester City out of the Champions League.
Gladbach face City in Budapest on Tuesday for the away leg of their last-16 tie, and the crisis-hit Bundesliga club need a near miracle to reach the last eight against the Premier League leaders after losing the first game 2-0.
“It would be more than extraordinary — it would be a sensation,” said Rose.
City’s quality and the two-goal deficit meant it would be “unbelievably difficult” for Gladbach, the coach added.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us