Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose admitted Monday that it would be “more than extraordinary” if his side were to overhaul a 2-0 deficit and knock Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Gladbach face City in Budapest on Tuesday for the away leg of their last-16 tie, and the crisis-hit Bundesliga club need a near miracle to reach the last eight against the Premier League leaders after losing the first game 2-0.

“It would be more than extraordinary — it would be a sensation,” said Rose.

City’s quality and the two-goal deficit meant it would be “unbelievably difficult” for Gladbach, the coach added.

