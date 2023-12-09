Floundering Lyon will look to stop the rot when they host fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse on Sunday, with the home team six points from safety.

After losing 3-0 on Wednesday to Marseille, in the match reorganised after the attack on their team bus as it arrived at the Stade Velodrome, Lyon have no manager and three defeats since their sole win of the season on November 12.

Interim coach Pierre Sage has replaced Fabio Grosso, after the Italian, who suffered serious head injuries in the bus attack, was dismissed last week for the poor results.

