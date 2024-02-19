Struggling Napoli sacked Walter Mazzarri on Monday and brought in Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona.

The 62-year-old Mazzarri became the second man to be sent packing this season by the ailing Italian champions.

Mazzarri took charge in November after Rudi Garcia was dismissed Napoli then fell to ninth in Serie A ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Barcelona.

“I thank Walter Mazzarri, a friend of the De Laurentiis family and Napoli, for having helped the team in a tricky period,” said Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis on X.

