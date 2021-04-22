Bryan Cristante rifled in a long-distance equaliser to rescue a point for Roma in a 1-1 home draw with Atalanta on Thursday, as both teams finished with 10 men.

The visitors had dominated taking the lead after 25 minutes through Ruslan Malinovskiy in the Stadio Olimpico.

But the Bergamo side played the final 20 minutes a man down after Robin Gosens was sent off for a second yellow card.

