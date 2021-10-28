Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media on Thursday that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you,” the 37-year-old Manchester United and Portugal star, who is already the father of four children, wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.

The footballer’s eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.

