Cristiano Ronaldo broke coronavirus travel restrictions with a trip to a mountain resort, according to media reports Thursday.
Juventus striker Ronaldo allegedly travelled to Courmayeur, 150 kilometres north-west of the Serie A club’s Turin headquarters, for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’ birthday.
When contacted by AFP, Juve declined to comment.
