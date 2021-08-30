Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical as he closes on a return to his former club, SkySports News reported.
United announced they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign the 36-year-old forward on Friday.
Personal terms have been agreed on a two-year contract, with the required aspects of the deal to be finalised before the deadline on Tuesday night.
The Premier League club will pay around €15m (£12.87m) plus a further €8m (£6.86m) in add-ons for the Portugal captain, who underwent a medical in Lisbon over the weekend.
