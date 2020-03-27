Malta Public Transport has faced criticism over packed bus stops at a time when health authorities are urging people to practise social distancing.

Images and video show crowds standing closely together at the Buġibba and Valletta stations. Concerns have also been raised about commuters standing up on buses, despite a ban.

A Malta Public Transport spokeswoman insisted that safety remains the company’s top priority and that new disciplinary measures were in place for drivers. She said they were reviewing passenger numbers and dispatching buses according to demand. This was being done to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances, she said.

Questions on the number of drivers found breaching the standing ban and the measures being taken to ensure commuters keep a safe distance while waiting for a bus, were not answered at the time of writing.

Shadow transport minister Toni Bezzina has called for tighter restrictions such as banning passengers from sitting next to each other, installing sanitisers on buses, giving protective equipment to drivers and ensuring commuters maintain safe distances.