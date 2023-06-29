Croatian prosecutors again charged Thursday the national team captain Luka Modric and former international Dejan Lovren for giving false testimony in a major football-related corruption trial.

Both players appeared in 2017 as witnesses during the multi-million-euro corruption trial of former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic providing details of their transfers from the current Croatia champions.

At the time, Modric testified over the details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to join Real Madrid in 2012.

Lovren provided details about his 2010 transfer from Dinamo to French side Lyon, where he is currently playing.

Both players were charged with perjury in 2018, but the charges were later dropped, due to lack of evidence — that year for Modric and in early 2019 for Lovren.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...