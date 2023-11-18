Croatia beat Latvia on Saturday to leave Wales' hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 hanging by a thread after they drew in Armenia.

Aware that automatic qualification was in their hands after the earlier Welsh result, Croatia started fast in Riga and wrapped up their 2-0 victory inside the first 20 minutes.

Lovro Majer got the breakthrough for the visitors after just seven minutes and Andrej Kramaric doubled the lead with 16 minutes gone.

The Croats go into their last match on Tuesday, needing a win at home to Armenia to seal their spot in Germany next year.

Victory for Wales in Yerevan and another win over Turkey at home on Tuesday would have secured automatic qualification for Rob Page's men, but after their 1-1 draw they sit third in the group.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com