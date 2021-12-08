Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has signed a new contract taking him up to 2024 the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said Wednesday.
The 55-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell with the national side since taking over in 2017.
He has guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final — where they lost to France — to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and to next year’s World Cup finals.
