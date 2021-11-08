Croatia national team coach Zlatko Dalic has made it clear that his players need to focus on their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Malta rather than on the highly-anticipated clash against Russia of few days later.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up are currently second in Group H on 17 points, two behind leaders Russia.

Croatia will face Malta at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali, this Thursday, before hosting Russia in Split on Sunday in a potential decider for an automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.