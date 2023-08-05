Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig, the Premier League champions announced Saturday.

No financial details were revealed but Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Gvardiol, 21, has impressed in his two seasons at Leipzig which he joined from Dynamo Zagreb in July 2021.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me,” said Gvardiol of joining a team which won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last year.

