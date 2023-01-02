Former Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren has joined Lyon from Zenit Saint-Petersburg on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Lovren played for Lyon for three seasons before stints with Southampton and, most famously, for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lovren helped the Reds win their first Premier League title in 2020 and also lifted the Champions League with them in 2019.

He was captain of the Zenit side that won the Russian Premier League in the last two seasons.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...