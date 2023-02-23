Croatian defender Dejan Lovren announced his international retirement on Thursday, following a storied run with the “Fiery Ones” that included second and third-place finishes at the World Cup.

“The time has come to say my final goodbye to the Croatian national team,” said Lovren in a message published by the Croatian Football Federation.

Lovren added that he had made this decision “with an open heart and after a lot of consideration”.

The 33-year-old’s international career spanned for 14 years. The defender was instrumental to Croatia’s World Cup underdog runs, including the second-place finish in Russia in 2018 and the third-place win in Qatar last year.

