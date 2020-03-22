A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Sunday, state media reported.

"We got a call about a collapsed building... Teams went to the spot and found a seriously injured child who did not show signs of life”, Zarko Rasic, the head of Zagreb's emergency unit told state-run HINA news agency, adding the boy's age was 15.

Buildings were damaged and electricity was cut in a number of neighbourhoods.

The quake struck around 6am (0500 GMT), causing many residents to rush into the streets, an AFP correspondent said.

The 5.3-magnitude temblor's epicentre was seven kilometres north of Zagreb, according to the CSEM Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre.

In old neighbourhoods of central Zagreb, building facades crumbled and many parts of the city were left without power.

A 5.0 magnitude aftershock occurred an hour later, the CSEM said.

The Balkans lie on major faultlines and are regularly hit by earthquakes.