A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Sunday, state media reported.
"We got a call about a collapsed building... Teams went to the spot and found a seriously injured child who did not show signs of life”, Zarko Rasic, the head of Zagreb's emergency unit told state-run HINA news agency, adding the boy's age was 15.
Buildings were damaged and electricity was cut in a number of neighbourhoods.
The quake struck around 6am (0500 GMT), causing many residents to rush into the streets, an AFP correspondent said.
The 5.3-magnitude temblor's epicentre was seven kilometres north of Zagreb, according to the CSEM Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre.
In old neighbourhoods of central Zagreb, building facades crumbled and many parts of the city were left without power.
A 5.0 magnitude aftershock occurred an hour later, the CSEM said.
The Balkans lie on major faultlines and are regularly hit by earthquakes.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us