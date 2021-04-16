Mosta forward Christ Ememe could be heading for Croatia as first-tier side NK Istra are interested in his signature.

The Nigerian player left a good impression in Croatia after undergoing a trial with the club that is sitting eighth in the 10-team Croatian Premier League.

Ememe, 19, took the Premier League by a storm as he netted seven goals in 19 appearances on his maiden campaign. Most notably was his brace in the 3-0 upset over Birkirkara earlier in the season.