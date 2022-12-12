Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic says the team’s mental strength that has propelled them to two penalty shoot-out wins at the World Cup has deep roots in the country’s struggle for independence.

Petkovic scored a late equaliser to cancel out Neymar’s opener for Brazil in the quarter-finals, before Zlatko Dalic’s team held their nerve to win on spot kicks. They also beat Japan on penalties in the previous round.

It is a familiar pattern for Dalic’s men, who four years ago reached the final via three extra-time wins in the knockout stage, two of them after shoot-outs.

More details here.