A Croatian court said Tuesday it had sentenced eight football fans to jail terms of up to two months for glorifying the country’s World War II pro-Nazi regime at a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Twelve people were arrested at the weekend on suspicion of singing songs about the Ustasha regime at Croatia’s 1-0 defeat to Turkey last week in the eastern town of Osijek.

After being questioned at the Osijek municipal court, one fan was sentenced to two months in jail and seven others to 30-day jail terms, a spokeswoman for the tribunal told AFP.

They were also banned from attending national team matches both in Croatia and abroad for a year.

Proceedings against one fan were still ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

The verdicts can be appealed.

