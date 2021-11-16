After the shambolic performance against Croatia, Malta national team coach Devis Mangia had asked his players to turn the page for a positive finale in these 2022 World Cup qualifications.

Unfortunately, though, Mangia’s rallying cry was not enough to inspire his players as a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia followed the 7-1 loss conceded to Croatia.

These two defeats have blown away Malta’s chances of breaking the record of points and avoiding bottom spot in Group H, with Cyprus placing ahead us with a better goal difference.

Thirteen goals conceded in two games and 19 in the last four have certainly hurt an Italian tactician like Mangia who hails from a defensive school of thought, even though his playing style can be considered slightly more offensive than some of his fellow Italian colleagues.

