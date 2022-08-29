MALTA 5

CROATIA 19

(0-2, 1-3, 2-7, 2-7)

The Malta waterpolo national team opened their commitments at the European Championships when they lost against hosts Croatia 19-5 in Split on Monday night.

It was always going to be difficult for Karl Izzo’s men against the tournament hosts, but the Maltese players gave everything they had and showed some good defensive play against much stronger opposition.

One has to heap praise on goalkeeper Jake Tanti who effected some excellent saves throughout the match. Matthew Zammit, the team captain, also stood out with three goals while Ben Plumpton and Dino Zammit also put their name on the scoresheet.

Malta will be again in action tomorrow when they face Greece.

Croatia tried to start the match strongly and managed to take a two-goal lead through Loren Fatovic and Filip Krzic.

But from then on Jake Tanti came to the fore as the Maltese goalkeeper effected some excellent steps to keep out the Croatians from extending their lead.

