Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said the 2018 World Cup runners-up hope Tuesday’s semi-final against Argentina in Qatar will be remembered as the “greatest game” in the country’s history.

With a population of just four million people, Croatia have again defied the odds and stand just 90 minutes from a return trip to the final.

“At back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that’s an extraordinary success for Croatia,” said Dalic, who saw his side beaten 4-2 by France in the final four years ago.

More details here.