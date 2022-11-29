The Croatian football federation said Tuesday FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings after Croatia fans targeted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his ethnic Serb roots during their World Cup group match.

The action was initiated “due to the discriminatory and xenophobic behaviour of some Croatian fans at the match against Canada, as well as the banners with such content”, a federation statement said.

Canada’s 4-1 defeat by the 2018 finalists on Sunday ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

During the match in Doha, Croatia fans verbally insulted Borjan, an ethnic Serb, who was born in Croatia but fled the country as a child.

They also brandished banners, including one which referred to a 1995 military operation that ended Croatia’s independence war.

During and after the operation more than 200,000 ethnic Serbs fled the country, including Borjan’s family.

“Knin 95 — nothing runs like Borjan”, read one banner.

More details here...