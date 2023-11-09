A delegation from Hospitality and Tourism School Osijek, Croatia, has visited Malta as a guest of the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Visits were held to the ITS campuses in Malta and Gozo.

In Gozo, the delegation discussed collaboration in joint EU-funded projects and an exchange of best practices and knowledge among teachers and students.

The Croation hospitality and tourism school was recently appointed as a regional centre of vocational excellence, with a number of activities, including teacher training and mentoring, designing new curricula for educational programmes, as well as the implementation of a number of life-long learning programmes.

